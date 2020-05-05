Tuesday’s Weather: Scattered showers today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Mostly cloudy this morning with a few scattered showers. These showers will gradually progress southward through the day, coming to an end by late afternoon and evening. As the cold front moves through, south winds will turn from the north. This will keep temperatures from warming much past the upper 70s this afternoon. Clearing skies this evening will help temperatures drop into the 50s by tomorrow morning. Mostly sunny Wednesday with lower humidity and temperatures near 80 degrees. A few more clouds and a bit more of a breeze are expected Thursday as temperatures rise back into the lower 80s. Then, another cold front arrives Friday with another chance for rain and another cool down for the weekend.