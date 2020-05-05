Smith County Sheriff’s Office releases name of motorcycle rider who was shot, killed

From the Smith County Sheriff’s Office
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - At approximately 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, a male subject was riding on his motorcycle in the 16400 block of FM 850 in Chapel Hill. As he was traveling eastbound, he sustained at least one gunshot wound causing him to crash his motorcycle onto the side of the road. Upon arrival of deputies and medical personnel, it was quickly determined that the victim was deceased at the scene.
The victim has been identified as Brandon Edwards - 33 from Ben Wheeler, Texas. Smith County Investigators are actively investigating this case. If you have any information concerning this homicide please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.
