Sheriff’s Office: 3 Gregg County inmates, 5 Smith County inmates tested positive for COVID-19

From the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office would like to give the community an update of events concerning COVID-19 since it started affecting the East Texas area.
In early March the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office developed a joint operational plan on housing inmates who test positive for COVID-19.
As COVID-19 has spread through the East Texas area, we have seen three Gregg County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19, two of which are housed in our Marvin A. Smith facility that was designated as our COVID-19 Quarantine Medical facility and one is receiving treatment in a local hospital. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office currently has five positive inmates housed at our Marvin A. Smith facility.
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has had four staff members test positive for COVID-19, two of them have fully recovered, been retested and medically cleared, and have returned to their position serving our community. The other two are doing well and continue their recovery at home; however, we anticipate them to be retested and medically cleared in the near future.
We have been blessed with a much-appreciated outpouring of support from our community, we ask that all members of our community to continue to send thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by COVID-19 all across our great nation.