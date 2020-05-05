Marshall police arrest woman suspected in shooting at Ward Plaza apartments

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Police have arrested a suspect after a shooting at an apartment complex Monday night.
Police say they were called to the scene at 8:35 p.m., at Ward Plaza Apartment Complex in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. The caller reported a large crowd of people who appeared to be “ready to fight.”
While police officers headed to the scene, a number of calls were received about gunfire at the complex. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the back. The officers were told the shooter was a woman named Jiveon Gray, 24. They found Gray near her apartment in the complex. They also found a gun in her apartment, and collected it for evidence.
Gray was booked into the Harrison County jail, charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.