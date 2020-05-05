Longview Historic Preservation Commission recommends Whaley House for local historic designation

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The structure known as The Whaley House in Longview could soon be designated as a Local Historic Landmark.
The Longview Historic Preservation Commission met Tuesday and decided it will make a recommendation to Longview Planning and Zoning, which will then gives its decision to the city council.
The Whaley House sits at 101 East Whaley Street. It was the fourth house built in Longview and was constructed for Franklin L. Whaley and his wife who came to Longview in 1870, according to the Preservation Longview website. Whaley later served as mayor of Longview and five generations of the Whaley family lived in the home, according to the website.
The building was converted to law offices in 1979. Today, it is home to the law firm of Sloan, Bagley, Hatcher & Perry.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.