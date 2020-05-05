How many COVID-19 patients are being treated in East Texas hospitals?

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Over the next couple of weeks, state officials will keep a close eye on the number of Texans being treated in hospitals for COVID-19. Those numbers along with the number of people who die from the virus will determine the timing for phase two of Governor Gregg Abbott’s reopening plan.
“In Texas, we are testing more people for COVID-19," Abbott said in an interview with KLTV on Thursday. "Because we are testing more, what you should expect to see is an increase in people testing positive, but doctors say that’s not the number to look at.”
Abbott says instead, he’ll be watching the number of people hospitalized for the virus along with deaths.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 1,888 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in Texas hospitals.
“Those are the metrics that we look at so we make sure we have this issue contained and it looks like we do," Abbott said on Thursday.
The state breaks down these numbers into trauma service areas. A large portion of East Texas is in Trauma Service Area G, which includes Smith, Gregg, Harrison, Rusk, Panola, Cherokee, Shelby, Marion, Upshur, Camp, Franklin, Wood, Rains, Van Zandt, Henderson, Anderson, Houston, Trinity and Freestone counties.
According to state data, 54 patients were being treated in Area G hospitals on Tuesday morning. When it comes to capacity and equipment, 595 hospitals bed were available along with 266 ventilators.
The northern portion of East Texas is in Trauma Service Area F, including Cass, Morris, Titus, Hopkins, Bowie, Red River, Delta and Lamar counties.
In Area F, 16 patients were being treated in the hospital and 404 beds are open. 99 ventilators are available, according to state data.
Counties in Deep East Texas are Trauma Service Area H. This region includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, San Augustine, Sabine, Tyler, Polk, and San Jacinto counties.
In Deep East Texas, 18 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, and 262 beds are available along with 117 ventilators.
Since April 7, the Northeast Texas Public Health District has kept track of the number of East Texas COVID-19 patients being treated in Tyler hospitals. The highest number of patients came on April 20 with 61 patients. As of Tuesday, April 5, there were 42 patients being treated in Tyler hospitals.
When it comes to the maximum number of beds specifically in Tyler hospitals, NET Health says the emergency operations center is unaware of the total COVID capacity.
We reached out to UT Health East Texas for information about its current capacity when it comes to treating COVID-19 patients and received the following statement.
From UT Health East Texas: “We have made adjustments in our patient care areas so that all of our COVID-positive patients and Persons Under Investigation (PUI) for COVID-19 are being treated on the same floor in order to isolate those patients as well as the staff caring for them. We have plenty of capacity at the moment to treat patients, and we have plans in place that would allow us to increase ICU and negative pressure rooms if needed. Not all COVID patients require the Intensive Care Unit, so the number of COVID patients in the ICU fluctuates. We are fine on the number of ventilators we have currently. And we are part of a larger health system that would allow us to get additional ventilators if necessary.”
