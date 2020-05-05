Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have signed wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. to a one-year contract. A 13-year veteran who has played in Super Bowls with San Francisco and Carolina, Ginn caught 30 passes for 421 yards and two touchdowns with New Orleans last season. He has 409 receptions for 5,702 yards and 33 touchdowns for Miami, San Francisco, Arizona, Carolina and New Orleans. Ginn has returned 257 punts for 2,600 yards with four touchdowns and 307 kickoffs for 6,899 yards and three TDs. He is one of 10 players to return two kickoffs for touchdowns in the same game. In 2009 he became the first to run back two for 100 yards in the same game.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky and U.S. women’s soccer star Carli Lloyd are among the athletes participating in a project to recognize and celebrate health care workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. "The Real Heroes Project" is a collaboration involving 15 leagues, including Major League Baseball, the NHL, NBA, NHL and Major League Soccer. Beginning Monday, participating athletes will share a personal thank-you message on social media utilizing #TheRealHeroes. Throughout the public service announcements and personal tributes, athletes will cover their own name on their jerseys or uniforms and replace it with the name of the health care worker they are honoring.