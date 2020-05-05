George Strait to read children’s book live as part of Stars of Texas Storytime

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Country music legend George Strait will be the special guest for Tuesday morning’s Stars of Texas Storytime.
Strait will read Gareth Edwards’ “Never Ask a Dinosaur to Dinner” via Facebook Live on Governor Greg Abbott’s page.
In early April, the First Lady announced Stars of Texas Storytime, a virtual storytime program for children and families during the COVID-19 response. Special guests read various stories every Tuesday and Friday at 10 a.m. via Facebook live.
Special guests have included Kendra Scott, Charlotte Jones Anderson, Colt McCoy, as well as Audrey Abbott and the First Lady.
