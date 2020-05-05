East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… A few scattered showers and/or thundershowers are possible over the southernmost portions of East Texas through this evening, then skies will clear over all of East Texas this evening and overnight tonight. Plentiful sunshine is expected on Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky on Thursday. On Friday, a moderately strong cold front is expected to pass through East Texas bringing with it a fair/good chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms. Chances are now up to a 70% chance during the morning/afternoon, falling off to a 20% by evening. The Disruptive Weather Outlook for Friday is now High. The Mother’s Day Weekend looks to be Partly to Mostly Sunny and rather cool. Lows should be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with high temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Our next cold front on Monday is expected to be very weak and little if any precipitation is expected.