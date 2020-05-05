ETN: Quitman ISD assigns students life skills challenge

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) -Schools systems are pushing their creativity to the limits with long-distance learning, and Quitman ISD has proposed a new learning challenge to students.
The difficulty of the assignments depends on the grade level but range from learning your address to doing a load of laundry, to apartment hunting on a budget. The challenge is to complete the simple but important tasks.
Alex Leroux spoke to a student and parent and got their reaction to the new unusual learning method.
