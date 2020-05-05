East Texas school district challenges students to learn life skills over completing assignments

East Texas school district challenges students to learn life skills over completing assignments
Students have had to adjust from in class learning to online learning. (Source: WALB)
By Alex Leroux and Jeff Wright | May 5, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 3:16 PM

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - For the next two weeks, students at Quitman Independent School District (QISD) won’t have daily or weekly assignments to complete for a grade. Instead, they’re challenged to complete a task from a specific list of life skills.

Educators at QISD issued students a Life Skills Challenge. Instead of turning in assignments, students are tasked with choosing three activities from their grade-level challenge list. When they’re done, they’re asked to complete a survey about the challenge.

WEBXTRA: Quitman ISD challenges kids to Life Skills Challenge

Challenges are grade-level appropriate. For example, pre-k, kindergarten, and first-grade students are tasked with learning a parent’s phone number or set the table for a family meal together. Meanwhile, high school students are tasked with learning how to change a tire, learn Job interview tips, or how to change a tire.

KLTV 7′s Alex Leroux has more on the challenge.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.