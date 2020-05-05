East Texas school district challenges students to learn life skills over completing assignments

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - For the next two weeks, students at Quitman Independent School District (QISD) won’t have daily or weekly assignments to complete for a grade. Instead, they’re challenged to complete a task from a specific list of life skills.
Educators at QISD issued students a Life Skills Challenge. Instead of turning in assignments, students are tasked with choosing three activities from their grade-level challenge list. When they’re done, they’re asked to complete a survey about the challenge.
Challenges are grade-level appropriate. For example, pre-k, kindergarten, and first-grade students are tasked with learning a parent’s phone number or set the table for a family meal together. Meanwhile, high school students are tasked with learning how to change a tire, learn Job interview tips, or how to change a tire.
KLTV 7′s Alex Leroux has more on the challenge.
