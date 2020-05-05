Carthage hairstylist who opened shop early fined for violating state order

CARTHAGE, TEXAS (KLTV) - While Texas Governor Greg Abbott is allowing salons and barbershops to re-open their doors on Friday, May 8, one East Texas shop is already open.
The Cuttin’ Hut in Carthage opened on Saturday, May 2, and remains open even after being fined for violating a state order.
“It took a lot of courage," Jennifer Broadus, the shop owner, said. "It’s not easy. I have a lot of people and things coming at me from all different directions.”
Broadus said her shop had been closed since the issuing of a state order that prevented owners from opening Texas salons.
“I decided to open because we have to pay bills," Broadus said. “We haven’t gotten a stimulus check, and I haven’t received any unemployment payments. Bills had to get paid, so I did what I had to do, which was to open my shop and go back to work and do what the Lord blessed me with, the gift to cut hair and use my hands.”
Broadus said when she arrived at her shop on Saturday morning, six cars were waiting for her in the parking lot. By mid-morning, she said the lot was full of clients.
“I ended up cutting hair that day until 6 o’clock," Broadus said. "It was an overwhelming response.”
Within hours of opening her shop, a Carthage police officer responded to the store to enforce Governor Abbott’s statewide order that forces salons and barbershops to remain closed due to COVID-19.
“He (officer) showed up and told me I had to close," Broadus said. “I told him I wasn’t closing. He told me he’d be back in two hours to give me a citation and he did. I explained to him that I knew he was just doing his job. And that’s okay, I understood that. He gave me the citation and I refused to sign it."
The police officer told Broadus she’d receive a new citation each day she violated the order. According to state guidelines, stylists could also face regulatory action if they violate the order.
Broadus said she’s working to protect clients by requiring everyone to wear a mask and by sanitizing the chair and tools after each haircut. She said even with the governor allowing salons to open on Friday, her doors will be open before then.
“Absolutely. I’ll be here every day. I have no plans on closing my doors. I’ll be here.”
