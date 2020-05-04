Tyler Parks and Rec goes virtual during COVID-19 times

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From the City of Tyler:
The City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is now providing online services. While most of their facilities remain closed due to COVID-19, the department has shifted focus to facilitating activities that can be done from home.
On the Tyler Parks and Rec website, they have created a Boredom Busters page where they post activity packages, videos and books for children. They have also created a new Facebook page, where visitors can find workout ideas for adults and kids, activities, giveaways and more. Follow the Facebook page for daily updates and information on everything Parks and Rec.
“With events canceled and schools and recreation facilities closed, we want to provide another option for kids and families staying home,” said Senior Manager of Parks Leanne Robinette. “Our mission is to improve our residents’ quality of life and we have shifted our thinking during this crisis to get creative on how we can do that virtually. We know this is a stressful time and recreational activities are needed more now than ever to keep us healthy mentally and physically.”
The Glass Recreation Center will have a select few classes that will take place outdoors. Pre-registration is mandatory to prepare for social distancing and class capacity will be very limited.
For more information, visit Tyler Parks and Rec’s website or Facebook page or contact Parks Admin at (903) 531-1370.
