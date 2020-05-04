TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle wreck on Hwy 155 near Tracker Boating Center slows traffic

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A motorcyclist is being taken to the hospital after a wreck on Hwy 155.
The wreck occurred around 4:57 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Hwy 155 near Tracker Boating Center in the Flint-Noonday area. Officials say the motorcyclist was pulling out of a business and tried to avoid a semi-truck that was slowing to turn left. He swerved to miss the truck and lost control of the bike. He has abrasions and possible head trauma. He was not wearing a helmet, they said.
Traffic is moving very slowly due to first responders at the scene.
The person is being transported by UT Health ambulance and according to one first responder at the scene is responsive.
Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.