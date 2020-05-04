TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle wreck on Hwy 155 near Tracker Boating Center slows traffic

The wreck occurred around 4:57 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Hwy 155 near Tracker Boating Center in the Flint-Noonday area. Officials say the motorcyclist was pulling out of a business and tried to avoid a semi-truck that was slowing to turn left. He swerved to miss the truck and lost control of the bike. He has abrasions and possible head trauma. He was not wearing a helmet, they said.