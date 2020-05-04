SFA basketball sending historic items from win over Duke to Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is making sure last year’s win by the Stephen F. Austin basketball team over then-No.1 Duke is never forgotten.
The jersey and shoes worn by Nathan Bain have been shipped off to the Hall of Fame to be put on display. SFA beat Duke 85-83 in overtime on November 26, 2019. With seconds left in overtime, Gavin Kensmil grabbed a lose ball and tossed it to Bain who sprinted the length of the court and hit a layup at the buzzer. The loss snapped Duke’s 150-game winning streak at home against non-conference opponents.
“The Hall of Fame reached out and asked for anything they could have from the game and if we could send it after the season so they could have it displayed inside the hall,” SFA head coach Kyle Keller said. “It is like the gift that keeps on giving. Hopefully that game will live forever. It is a memorable thing.”
Keller is not sure yet how the jersey and shoes will be added to their display but said just being in the hall is a special honor for Bain and the program.
“I have only been there one time,” Keller said. The hall has great artifacts and to know the university is represented is something we should all be proud of," Keller said."
Keller is expecting to go back to the Hall of Fame this Fall and is hopeful the items will be on display.
“I was there in 2017 when my former boss Bill Self was inducted,” Keller said. “I will be there this fall to see my other former boss, Eddie Sutton be inducted. I am anxious to see how our display is set up. They are really creative and could do some cool things.”
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is in Springfield, Massachusetts. The facility has been temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.