East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Warm, Humid, and Breezy for the rest of the day today, then a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible over the NW sections of East Texas after 10 PM tonight and diminishing before 2 AM. Some gusty wind and some small hail will be possible. This area will weaken overnight then a cold front will pass through East Texas during the day on Tuesday. A 20-30% chance for showers and a few thundershowers will move from north to south through East Texas. The rain should end over northern areas shortly after noon and continue through the late afternoon hours over Deep East Texas. Not too much rain is expected. The sun should shine during the afternoon hours over northern sections as the front moves farther and farther south. Wednesday looks to be sunny and very mild. Partly Cloudy on Thursday. A stronger cold front moves into East Texas on Friday morning which will increase the chances for showers/thunderstorms throughout the day. The Mother’s Day Weekend looks to be very nice with cool mornings and very mild afternoons. A few more showers on Monday as another weak front moves in.