Nurse who returned from COVID-19 hotspot in New York shares experience working on frontlines

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A registered nurse who has served weeks in a city that’s become the epicenter of COVID-19 in the U.S. said the experience was nothing like she had ever experienced in her time as a nurse.
Quai Shepard currently works as an RN at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview. She does primarily PRN work, so when a friend from nursing school asked her about an opportunity to go to New York and work on the frontlines, she said she was more than willing.
“Like, okay, yeah, let’s go, you know, not really knowing what we were getting ourselves into,” Shepard recalled. “But we were all kind of amped up and ready to go.”
Shepard left for New York City on March 20 and spent six weeks in New York City. She said looking back on her time on the frontlines, she was ill-prepared for what she would encounter.
“It was very terrifying. We were walking into things we had never seen before,” Shepard said. “We had patients who we would be talking to one second, and the next second you walk around the corner to bring them a drink of water or something, and they were dead already.
“It was a very terrifying and emotionally, mentally-draining experience for us all."
Shepard recently arrived back in East Texas to begin her two-week quarantine period.
Although she’s getting some much-deserved rest, the urgency she experienced working had a mental impact that she brought home with her to East Texas.
“I was talking to my mom and talking to my friends about the experience. I know my body needed to rest from being [in New York City], I think about being there all of the time,” she said. “I got so used to rolling out of bed and going and doing it again, hitting the ground running.”
