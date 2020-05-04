Mobile testing returning to Carthage on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

Mobile testing returning to Carthage on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
Panola County will host mobile testing for Covid-19 on May 6th and 7th. (Source: Panola County)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | May 4, 2020 at 9:20 AM CDT - Updated May 4 at 9:29 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday May 6th, and Thursday May 7th, Panola County will hold Mobile testing for Covid-19 at the First Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to a flyer released by County Judge Lee Ann Jones’s office the testing will start at 9 a.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 256 South Market St., in Carthage.

Mobile testing returning to Carthage on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
Mobile testing returning to Carthage on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. (Source: Panola County)

Screening’s will be help if you have:

  • Fever and/or Chills
  • Cough (Dry or Productive
  • Fatigue
  • Body Aches/Muscle or Joint Pain
  • Shortness of Breath
  • Sore Throat
  • Headaches
  • Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea
  • Nasal Congestion
  • Los of Taste and/or Smell

And remember test are only conducted by appointment so make sure to register at Visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.