Mobile testing returning to Carthage on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday May 6th, and Thursday May 7th, Panola County will hold Mobile testing for Covid-19 at the First Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to a flyer released by County Judge Lee Ann Jones’s office the testing will start at 9 a.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 256 South Market St., in Carthage.
Screening’s will be help if you have:
- Fever and/or Chills
- Cough (Dry or Productive
- Fatigue
- Body Aches/Muscle or Joint Pain
- Shortness of Breath
- Sore Throat
- Headaches
- Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea
- Nasal Congestion
- Los of Taste and/or Smell
And remember test are only conducted by appointment so make sure to register at Visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.
