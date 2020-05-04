Meatpackers cautiously reopen plants amid coronavirus fears

According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Friday, more than 4,900 workers at meat and poultry processing facilities have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, including 20 who died. Some states didn’t provide data, so the actual count is believed to be higher. The true number of COVID-19 infections is also thought to be far higher than the number of confirmed cases because many people haven't been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.