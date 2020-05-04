Longview ISD releases graduation options for seniors

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - From Longview ISD:
Longview ISD has released graduation options for their seniors to select for their final steps at Longview High School.
“We want to ensure our students, families, and staff safety and still allow our students to have this milestone moment,” James Brewer, LHS Principal said. “We could not be more excited to celebrate our seniors’ time at Longview High School.”
“The current health crisis does mean, however, that this year’s graduation celebration and ceremonies will be unique. We want our seniors to know how deeply the loss of the events and celebrations that normally accompany a student’s senior year are felt. We are committed to honoring and celebrating our seniors with their families. ”
The options for LHS Seniors to choose from are as follow:
Plan A - Individual Ceremonies
(For students and parents who do not want to participate in a large graduation ceremony.)
Beginning May 12 through May 15, students and parents may come to Longview High School to experience an individual graduation ceremony. The ceremony will be filmed and combined with films of other commencement events for students to keep. A copy of this film will be given to each graduating senior.
1. This ceremony will be conducted at LOBO stadium or in the LOBO breezeway if it rains.
2. The times will be 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
3. Students should wear caps and gowns.
4. Social distancing will be enforced. Students should come to their individual ceremony with only their family members.
5. All students and parents should R.S.V.P to schedule a day and time for their individual graduation experience. Please call 903.663.1301 to reserve a time.
6. Those who participate in the individual ceremonies during the week of May 15 will done alphabetically according to the following schedule:
a. Tuesday, May 12 A—Gay
b. Wednesday, May 13 George—Mathis
c. Thursday, May 14 Maturino—Still
d. Friday, May 15 Stone—Zarate-Lopez
Plan B - Formal Graduation Ceremonies
Seniors may participate in a graduation ceremony at Lobo Field on Friday, May 29. Several different ceremonies will be scheduled so that social distancing can be maintained. More information will be made available by Friday, May 15.
