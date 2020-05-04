Kilgore emergency crews responding to large gas leak

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic is being diverted along a major Kilgore thoroughfare as emergency crews respond to a major gas leak.
Sometime before 5:00 p.m. Monday, Kilgore police and fire departments were called to South Henderson Boulevard, south of the downtown area.
A high pressure natural gas line was hit in the area, according to Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department.
Police are re-routing traffic off U.S. 259 Business at Bean Avenue and Woodlawn streets.
Law enforcement are requesting people avoid the area if, possible.
Additional information was not immediately available.
