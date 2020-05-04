JISD police chief: ‘Joint effort’ led to arrest after truck crashes through gates of remodeled Tomato Bowl

Brian Edward Smith (Source: Cherokee Co Sheriff Office)
By Jeff Chavez | May 4, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 4:59 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The police chief of Jacksonville Independent School District said an arrest was made in connection with a hit-and-run crash at the historic Tomato Bowl through a joint effort between area law enforcement.

Video surveillance captured a white 4-door short wheel based pickup westbound on Wilson Street crashing through the gates at the Tomato Bowl Stadium at approximately 5:50 p.m. The video shows the truck did not stop, turned right on Austin, crossing the Union Pacific Railroad, and continued onto Cherokee Street.

Brian Edward Smith, 41, was arrested by Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies for the destruction of school property, a state jail felony.

KLTV 7′s Jeff Chavez spoke to JISD Chief of Police Bill Avera about the case.

