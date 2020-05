HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Charlatan romped to victory by six lengths in the first division of the Arkansas Derby and Nadal won the second division, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert a sweep Saturday when the Kentucky Derby was postponed. Charlatan improved to 3-0. He ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.49. Basin finished second and Gouverneur Morris third. Nadal, named for tennis star Rafael Nadal, won his division in 1:48.34 and improved to 4-0 in his young career.