Governor Greg Abbott to give update on COVID-19 response Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Governor Greg Abbott will be giving an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, May 5.
The update will happen at 2:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the State Capitol.
Along with the governor, Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Health and Human Services (HHS) Acting Executive Commissioner Phil Wilson and Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath will also be speaking.
The update will be streamed live on KLTV and KTRE.
