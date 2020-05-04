ETFB to distribute more emergency food boxes this week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank will distribute more emergency food assistance boxes at several locations over the next two weeks.
According to the food bank’s website, food boxes will be handed out at the following Tyler ISD campuses from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., until May 15:
- Mondays – T.J. Austin Elementary School
- Tuesdays – Griffin Elementary School and Caldwell Elementary Arts Academy
- Wednesdays – Moore MST Magnet School and Hubbard Middle School
- Thursdays – Boulter Middle School
- Fridays – W.A. Peete Elementary School and Three Lakes Middle School
Boxes are for Tyler ISD households, and students do not need to be present, according to the website.
Food boxes will also be distributed at the following locations:
- Tuesday, May 5: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Canton First Monday Trade Days (enter from the public entrance at the First Monday West Gate on CR 859)
- Thursday, May 7: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center in Lufkin
- Friday, May 8: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at East Texas State Fairgrounds in Tyler
The food distribution sites are open to the public and are drive-thru only. Those receiving a box will need to provide their name, address and a verbal declaration of income.
Click here for information about East Texas Food Bank’s Senior Box Home Delivery program.
