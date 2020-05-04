Caldwell Zoo announces name of adorable African Penguin chick

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Caldwell Zoo has a healthy African Penguin chick, and they held a contest to help them name him.
Monday, they announced the name of the little guy in this video:
The name Sully was suggested by Penny Patterson, who won a free penguin encounter as a result of her idea being chosen.
Sully is big enough now to move over to the penguin colony and begin learning to swim, zookeeper Nicki said.
If you would like to help African penguins in the wild, visit savingpenguins.org.
