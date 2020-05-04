Caldwell Zoo announces name of adorable African Penguin chick

The name was suggested through an online contest

Caldwell Zoo announces name of adorable African Penguin chick
The penguin chick likes to snuggle with his toy. (Source: Caldwell Zoo on Facebook)
By Stephanie Frazier | May 4, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 9:26 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Caldwell Zoo has a healthy African Penguin chick, and they held a contest to help them name him.

Monday, they announced the name of the little guy in this video:

Baby Penguin Name

We reveal the name of our baby penguin and the winner of the specail penguin encounter.

Posted by Caldwell Zoo on Monday, May 4, 2020

The name Sully was suggested by Penny Patterson, who won a free penguin encounter as a result of her idea being chosen.

Sully is big enough now to move over to the penguin colony and begin learning to swim, zookeeper Nicki said.

If you would like to help African penguins in the wild, visit savingpenguins.org.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.