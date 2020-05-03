WEBXTRA: East Texas Jeep Outlaws hold drive-by rally at UT Health in honor of man who died in crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas Jeep club held a drive-by rally today to honor a man who was killed earlier this week in a crash on Highway 64.
The East Texas Jeep Outlaws held the rally Sunday at UT Health to honor Patrick Garrigan as well as to show support to Garrigan’s daughter, who was released from the ICU today.
KLTV’s Alex Leroux spoke to some of the people in attendance about what it meant to them to be able to show support to the Garrigan family.
