Sunday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off this morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperature in the upper 60s. By the afternoon, we will warm to the mid to upper 80s and skies will clear out. Winds will be breezy from the south. Overnight we will cool to the mid 60s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with lots of sunshine, gusty winds, and low 80s. Cloudy skies and showers return on Tuesday afternoon. Rain is expected overnight on Tuesday but skies should dry out by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop to the upper 70s to low 80s for both Wednesday and Thursday. Another cold front will pass through our area on Friday, bringing with it showers for the afternoon and a cool off to the mid 70s. For the start of next weekend, expect partly sunny skies and low 70s.