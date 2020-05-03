One dead after motorcycle strikes deer on CR 289 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One man died Saturday when he was ejected from his motorcycle after striking a deer in Smith County.
According to DPS, they responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on CR 289, approximately four miles east of the city of Tyler at 9:20 p.m. Saturday.
The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Kevin Cole Smith, 36, of Arp was traveling north on CR 289 when he struck a deer in the roadway.
DPS said Smith was ejected from the motorcycle. Judge Meredith pronounced Smith at the scene and he was then transported to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler. The crash remains under investigation.
