One dead after auto-pedestrian crash, Tyler police say

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Tyler Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian that occurred overnight.
The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say a man was walking along the 3000 of Highway 64 W when he was hit.
Investigators say the man was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and no charges are expected to be filed at this time, according to authorities.
Tyler Police Department’s Reconstruction Team spent several house gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses to learn more about the fatal incident.
The name of the victim is not being released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
