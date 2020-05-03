Motorcyclist found dead of gunshot wound on FM 850, deputies investigating

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the rider of a motorcycle was found dead of a gunshot wound in the Chapel Hill area Saturday.
According to the sheriff’s office, they received a report of a possible motorcycle accident in the 16400 block of FM 850 in the Chapel Hill area at approximately 4:50 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival it was determined that the rider of the motorcycle had been shot and was deceased at this location. Deputies immediately secured the crime scene and began gathering information.
Smith County Investigators and the Crime Scene Unit responded to the location and began their investigation. Smith County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Andy Dunklin responded to the scene for the inquest and ordered an autopsy on the deceased victim.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. As additional information becomes available it will be released at a later time.
