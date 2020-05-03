Gun Barrel City firefighters save dog trapped in cistern

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Gun Barrel City firefighters saved a dog that had fallen into a cistern Saturday.
According to the fire department, they responded to the 600 block of Peach Tree Lane at 7:40 p.m. on Saturday.
The fire department said the residents, Angela Evans and Larry Laden, recently relocated to Gun Barrel City from central Texas and were out for a drive around their new property. According to Angela Evans, when they passed by a slab where a house once stood on the property, they could hear barking from down an old cistern. Upon further investigation, they discovered a dog at the bottom of the cistern that was approximately ten feet deep and immediately called 911.
Gun Barrel City Fire Department Assistant Chief Jason Raney, Captain Jordan West and Lieutenant Michael Bradley responded to the scene. Captain West descended into the cistern using a special ladder designed for confined space rescue wearing full firefighting bunker gear. After spending time with the dog in the cistern, Captain West was able to calm the dog down enough where he was able to position the dog on his shoulder and climb up the ladder high enough and where Assistant Chief Raney and Lieutenant Bradley could pull the dog up the rest of the way out.
According to Lieutenant Michael Bradley, “While awaiting the arrival of the Fire Department, Ms. Evans went back to their residence and returned with a large jug of water and a dog bowl while Mr. Laden stayed with the dog. As soon as the firefighters set the dog on the ground, he went over and drank water for several minutes. The dog did not appear to have any serious injuries and was able to walk back to the residence with Ms. Evans.”
Chief Jason Raney commented, “As first responders, we often see people on the worst day of their lives which can be taxing and now we are dealing with all of the precautions related to the Coronavirus as well. It was very satisfying to rescue this dog from the cistern. This was our second rescue of the week. On Wednesday, our Fire Fighters rescued eight boaters when their boat capsized on Cedar Creek Lake. The rescues of this week have really boosted the morale of our department.”
Mr. Laden provided an update on the dog; stating he had a peaceful and restful night. He said they searched online for the dog’s owners and ended up finding them. The dog had wandered away from his family three weeks ago in Eustace and they were re-united this morning. He also commented, “I appreciate the quick response of the Gun Barrel City Fire Department that helped turn this into a great story.”
The fire department said they are attempting to contact the owners and suggest they change the name of their dog to “Lucky". Over a three-week period of time, the dog wandered many miles from home, crossing many busy roads, avoided encounters with predators, survived a fall into a cistern, and was found, rescued and taken in by a family that did the research to get him back home to his owners.
