Gun Barrel City firefighters save dog trapped in cistern

Chief Jason Raney commented, “As first responders, we often see people on the worst day of their lives which can be taxing and now we are dealing with all of the precautions related to the Coronavirus as well. It was very satisfying to rescue this dog from the cistern. This was our second rescue of the week. On Wednesday, our Fire Fighters rescued eight boaters when their boat capsized on Cedar Creek Lake. The rescues of this week have really boosted the morale of our department.”