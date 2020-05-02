Smith County Sheriff’s Office: 2 new COVID-19 cases include 1 detention officer, 1 inmate

From the Smith County Sheriff’s Office
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - On Friday, May 1, 2020, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received two additional positive COVID-19 results from within the jail. These two individuals consist of one detention officer and one inmate. They are both from the north jail facility where all of the current positive Covid cases have originated.
The inmate has been transported to a secure facility at the Gregg County Jail where the four additional positive Smith County inmates are quarantined. The detention officer has been under self-quarantine in a residence since the time of the exhibited symptoms. This brings the total to six Smith County Jail personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19 with one who has fully recovered.
