Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: After a beautiful but breezy Saturday, we can thankfully be prepared for a repeat on Sunday. Clouds look to increase overnight into early tomorrow morning, leading to a party to mostly cloudy start before skies mostly clear out by the afternoon. Temperatures will start off in the middle 60s before warming back into the middle to upper 80s by the heat of the day tomorrow afternoon. More sun and clouds on Monday but staying mostly dry as temperatures reach near 90 degrees for highs. A cold front will move into East Texas on Tuesday and will bring a chance of showers and isolated thundershowers from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning before drying out later on Wednesday afternoon. Behind the cold front, afternoon temperatures will drop into the upper 70s and lower 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. Showers and storms move back into East Texas next Friday as another cold front moves into East Texas. This front will move through the area by the end of the day and look to clear our skies by next Saturday!