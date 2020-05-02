Quitman ISD students to put away books, tackle 2-week life skills challenge

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Students at the Quitman Independent School District will have a new experience for the next two weeks, and for many, it will likely be a welcome change.
A post on Facebook by the district stated, “For the next two weeks Quitman ISD will be hosting a Bulldog Lifeskills Challenge. Your child will not have any new work for school. We encourage you to work with your child on these important life skills and complete the survey sometime during the week. You will find WEEK 1 Posted online at the following link. HAVE FUN!”
The link shows that students will be learning life skills that are age/grade appropriate. Pre-K, Kindergarten, and first grade students, for example, will learn how to set a table, make a to-do list, learn their address, and learn their parent’s phone number.
Older elementary students will learn kitchen skills and household care, as well as self-care to-do lists.
Middle schoolers will learn about cooking, organizing, bill paying, and actually talking to someone on the phone
And in high school, topics will include changing a tire, basic sewing skills, knot tying, and more.
You can view the entire plan online at this link.
Whether your child is a student at QISD or not, these ideas may work in your at-home teaching, especially if your children complain about being bored.
