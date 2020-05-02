Peltier Family of Dealerships launches Shop Local Campaign, vows to match gift card purchases

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - To help with the ongoing effort to re-open Texas’ economy, the Peltier Family of Dealerships has launched its Shop Local Campaign.
As part of the campaign, Peltier Family of Dealerships will be matching any gift card purchases residents of the Tyler-Longview make from locally owned businesses by purchases gift cards in the same amounts from the same places.
“Today, more than ever, the Peltier Family of Dealerships wants to do our part to support the community and provide some relief to our impacted local businesses,” an e-mail from a Peltier spokesperson stated. “Like many of you, our team has been ordering food from local restaurants for take-out and buying gift cards from local businesses for future use while they deal with the downturn in the economy.”
As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many local businesses have had to make very difficult decisions like reducing hours and furloughing employees, the e-mail stated. Other locally owned businesses have even had to permanently or temporarily close their doors.
The Shop Local Campaign will continue through May 31.
We’d like to increase our support in the community by matching any gift card purchases you make from a locally owned business,” the e-mail stated. “Simple and easy, if you purchase a gift card for yourself from a locally owned business, we will purchase one as well from the same locally owned business for the same amount! We want to join you in supporting as many locally owned businesses as we can to help them get through these challenging times.”
Once the Peltier Family of Dealerships has contributed $10,000 toward the Shop Local Campaign, the company will donate the matching gift card purchases to support local first responders and front line essential workers.
“These dedicated professionals are working tirelessly to keep us safe and provide care for those in need,” the e-mail stated. “This is our family's way of giving back to these incredible members of our community!”
The rules for the campaign are as follows:
- Gift cards purchases must be for small - medium-sized businesses that are locally-owned in the area we serve, to include Tyler, Longview, and communities within 50 miles
- Limit $500 per business (provides $1,000 in support when combined with your gift card purchases)
- We will match up to $10,000 in gift card purchases towards the campaign (provides $20,000 in locally-owned business support when combined with your gift card purchases)
- Valid on gift cards purchased now through May 31st or until the $10,000 limit is reached
- Please email a picture of your receipt and a photo of your gift card to ginger@peltier.net and we will buy a gift card of equal value from the same locally-owned business.
