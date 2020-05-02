Gregg County sheriff confirms 1 jail inmate tested positive for COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Saturday, Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano confirmed that a second jail inmate has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
The sheriff said the inmate was not sent to a hospital.
After the inmate tested positive for the coronavirus, he or she was transferred to the Marvin A. Smith Unit, where positive cases are kept in quarantine, Cerliano said. He added with the newest inmate who was transferred to that unit, it now has a total of five Smith County inmates and two Gregg County inmates at that location.
