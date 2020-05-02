DPS: Sulphur Springs woman dies in motorcycle crash in Wood County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 42-year-old Sulphur Springs died after a motorcycle crash that occurred on County Road 1970 near Yantis in Wood County Friday afternoon.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred about four miles southwest of Yantis at about 2:49 p.m. Friday.
The investigators’ preliminary report shows that Leslie Gail Glover was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson south on CR 1970, when for an unknown reason, she lost control of the motorcycle, veering to the left and the right. The motorcycle then entered a skid on its left side and Glover and her passenger, Aaron Grant Turner, 44, of Bullard, were ejected, the press release stated.
Glover was killed as a result of the crash, and her body was taken to Murry Owasky Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs.
Turner was transported to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler and was listed in stable condition when the press release was written.
