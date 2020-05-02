Cowboys reportedly sign QB Andy Dalton to one-year deal

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - The Dallas Cowboys have signed former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal where he can make up to $7 million.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the transaction late Saturday evening. Reportedly $3 million of the contract is guaranteed. Dalton, a Texas native went to TCU and already has a house in Dallas.
Cooper Rush is the current backup to Dak Prescott. As for Prescott, he’s the franchise tag player. However that deal has not been signed. The team has until July 15 to cut a long-term deal with Prescott. How that changes if at all with Dalton now on the team isn’t known.
