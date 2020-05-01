WEBXTRA: COVID-19 layoffs put stress on Newgate Mission in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Newgate Mission in Longview hands out prepackaged meals daily from about 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. They see familiar faces, but say since the COVID-19 shutdown they’re seeing a lot of new faces.
Newgate’s executive director believes the increase in traffic is due to people unemployed because of the COVID-19 shutdown.
As KLTV’s Bob Hallmark explains, Newgate Mission is now running out of food and supplies. They’re asking for donations to help fill the increased need in the community.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.