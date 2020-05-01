Virtual engineering: LETU students present final projects online due to COVID-19 shutdown

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Engineering students at LeTourneau University are wrapping up their spring semester. That means final projects are due. And because of COVID-19, they had to come up with a way to submit those final projects virtually.
“We’re using a combination of Microsoft Teams and Zoom and other software packages to present that from literally 100 different locations,” said Jesse French, the director of engineering outreach and professor of mechanical engineering. “Yesterday, we have a final presentation with 105 participants. At one point, the hardware was sitting in one location, the speaker was sitting in four different cities. We had occupants from three different countries and viewers in 100 different locations in several countries.”
More than 300 people participated in Thursday’s presentations, including presenters, observers and graders and evaluators of industries.
French said it was two weeks into the stay-at-home order when they realized they were not going to be able to return to the campus for normal classroom instruction.
“At that point, we knew we had to do something different for final presentation,” he said.
The students may not have been prepared for what was coming, but French said they all adapted well.
“These guys are certainly techno-files. They are highly qualified for this sort of thing. I don’t think any of them were expecting it. It certainly was an adaptation phase," he said. “Watching the presentations, watching the produce of the presentations you would think that they have been doing it for a long time.”
They may have aced the technical challenge of virtual presentations, but there is one significant obstacle they had to overcome -- presenting their work with no visual feedback from the audience.
“These young engineers trying to do their presentation, that have been practicing and learning and taking classes in this, how to cue off the audience. They get none of those visual clues or cues as they are speaking," French said. “Most people have there avatar up so your looking at a bunch of two dimensional cartoons. You tell your best joke and nobody laughs.”
More than 100 students are part of 15 senior design teams that will give virtual presentations of the final projects.
