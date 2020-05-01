Some East Texas restaurants decline 25-percent reopen

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While many East Texas retailers and restaurants are taking part in the ‘reopen’, some have decided to continue business on a limited scale for the near future.
In Longview, restaurants like Bodacious on Mobberly Avenue, and Jucy’s on Highway 80 have decided to continue curb-side or drive through service only.
“Biggest thing we decided on that was the safety of everyone, we don’t have a big dining room so that didn’t make sense. We don’t want people getting too close together,” said Bodacious pitmaster Brian Bingham.
Their reasoning is that they can continue to do steady business, and continue to protect their employees and the public from exposure to COVID-19.
"With us doing the curbside and to go, that's been working out pretty well for us. So we just thought we'd stick with that for right now. You can go to our website, option to order online," Brian says.
And aside from safety, they want to avoid getting involved in anything political.
"We don't take any political stance whatsoever, whatever your beliefs are that's fine," he says.
And for Bingham, it’s working. He sold out in a little over two hours today.
