Smith County emergency crews responding to 2-vehicle rollover wreck on Highway 64

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency personnel are responding to a two-vehicle rollover wreck on Highway 64, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A spokeswoman for DPS Communications said that at least one of the vehicles involved in the wreck rolled over. The wreck occurred on Highway 64 in the direction of Chapel Hill Friday night.
As of 6:15 p.m. Friday, there was no word on whether anyone was injured in the crash.
Motorists traveling that stretch of Highway 64 should exercise caution and watch out for emergency personnel.
