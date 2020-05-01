Polk Co. under burn ban; officials say it’s not because of a lack of rain

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A burn ban has been issued for Polk County.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the ban will be in place through May 28th.
After weeks of steady rainfall, drought conditions are not the reason for burn ban.
Meterologist Brad Hlozek learned from officials the order was enacted to prevent firefighters from having to deal with fires while tornado recovery efforts continue.
Three people were killed in a tornado that touched down on April 22nd. According to Polk County officials over 300 homes were damaged.
As of Thursday evening, the Polk County Emergency Mangement Facebook page indicated surveys of damage were still being completed and the Red Cross was still assisting families who were displaced by the storm.
Sam Houston Electric Co-Op said electric repairs took about a week to complete. They cited upwards of 14,000 customers were in the dark following the tornado.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.