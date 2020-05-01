Police: Marshall man arrested after he fled traffic stop, crashed into parked vehicle

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Marshall Police Department arrested a 30-year-old man Friday morning after he allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop, crashed his vehicle, and then ran on foot.
Jeremiah Fisher, of Marshall, was arrested and charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, tampering with evidence, burglary of a habitation, possession of a prohibited weapon, and duty on striking an unattended vehicle. No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.
According to a press release, a Marshall PD patrol officer tried to stop Fisher’s vehicle near the intersection of Grand Avenue and North Washington Street at about 9 a.m. Friday. The driver, who was later identified as Fisher, refused to pull over and led police on a chase that ended when the fleeing car crashed into a parked vehicle at the Oak Manor apartment complex.
Fisher then fled from his vehicle with a gun in his hands, the press release stated. He allegedly tried to hide it in some bushes.
When Fisher tried to force his way into a resident’s apartment, the occupant confronted him, and he ran away, the press release stated.
Marshall PD officers found the gun that Fisher tried to hide in the bushes a short time later, the press release stated.
