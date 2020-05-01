2 people die in fatal 3-vehicle wreck involving motocycle in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - TYLER – At 9:40 yesterday evening, troopers responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash on FM-1999 at FM-9 in Harrison County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup, Jeffery Mac Martin, 52, of Waskom and his passenger Lonnie Martin, 53, of Karnack were traveling north on FM-9. At that same time, the driver of a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Richard Phillips, 54, of Shreveport and his passenger Melanie Hubbard, 48, of Shreveport, were traveling east on FM-1999. Martin entered the roadway of FM-1999, failing to yield the right of way to the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the driver’s side door, ejecting both riders. Another vehicle, a 2016 Honda Civic, driven by Hannah Marter, 21, of Ashley, Arkansas, was westbound on FM-1999 and struck the ejected riders.
Judge Oswalt pronounced Hubbard at the scene, and she was transported to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall. Phillips was transported to LSU Medical Center in Shreveport where he later died.
The driver and passenger in the Ford were treated and released at the scene.
The reports show the driver of the Honda was not injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.