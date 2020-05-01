2 people die in fatal 3-vehicle wreck involving motocycle in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - TYLER – At 9:40 yesterday evening, troopers responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash on FM-1999 at FM-9 in Harrison County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup, Jeffery Mac Martin, 52, of Waskom and his passenger Lonnie Martin, 53, of Karnack were traveling north on FM-9. At that same time, the driver of a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Richard Phillips, 54, of Shreveport and his passenger Melanie Hubbard, 48, of Shreveport, were traveling east on FM-1999. Martin entered the roadway of FM-1999, failing to yield the right of way to the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the driver’s side door, ejecting both riders. Another vehicle, a 2016 Honda Civic, driven by Hannah Marter, 21, of Ashley, Arkansas, was westbound on FM-1999 and struck the ejected riders.