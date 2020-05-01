East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… We will continue a very nice stretch of pleasant weather through early next week. It will, however, be a fairly breezy time with south and southwesterly winds being in the 10-20 mph gusts to 25 mph range. Winds should settle a bit next week behind a cold front that is scheduled to move through East Texas on Tuesday. High pressure will build in behind the front, calming out winds down a bit. A few showers will be possible late Tuesday/early on Wednesday of next week, then again on Friday as another cold front pushes its way into our area. Temperatures will continue to get warmer each day through Monday with highs near 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday. Lows will warm into the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday as well. Slightly cooler behind the front on Tuesday. Have a great weekend.