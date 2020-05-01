EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another nice, cool start to the day with temperatures in the 50s this morning. Winds will pick up out of the south through the day and this will help warm temperatures into the mid 80s along with lots of sunshine this afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this weekend. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Very warm and humid to start early next week. A cold front is on the way Tuesday night into early Wednesday with a slight chance for rain. Ahead of the front a few places could hit 90 degrees. Behind the front, temperatures will cool to near normal with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.