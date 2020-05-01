Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — At least four companies in the oil and gas industry in Louisiana said workers were being laid off due to a decrease in demand because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Acadiana Advocate reported notifications to the Louisiana Workforce Commission showed around 600 workers were already let go or expected to be laid off soon. Turner Industries said 350 workers at three facilities in Port Allen would be let go. About 180 employees with ASRC Energy Services Omega in New Iberia will lose their jobs. Nearly 70 people will be or have been let go from Cactus Wellhead in Bossier City. An undisclosed number of workers were being laid off from Valaris in Broussard.