Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The LPGA Tour is pushing back the restart of its season at least another month. The target now is a tournament in Michigan on July 15-18, and that depends on whether it's safe to return. The tour was hopeful of resuming June 19-21 in Arkansas. Commissioner Mike Whan says it's not about being the first sport to be back but being safe. And he says the next three events on the new schedule — in Michigan, Ohio and New Jersey — will only be played if the coronavirus situation allows for it. The season-ending event in Florida would end on Dec. 20.